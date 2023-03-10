Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO transfers powers of several areas to Panvel civic body

Updated: 10-03-2023 23:16 IST
Maha: CIDCO transfers powers of several areas to Panvel civic body
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CIDCO_Ltd)
The agreement for levy of service charges and transfer of infrastructural facilities from planning authority CIDCO to Panvel Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Raigad district was signed on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

The City Industrial and Development Corporation had developed New Panvel, Kalundre, Taloja, Kalamboli, Navade, Kamothe and Kharghar nodes, whose upkeep and right to levy service and other civic charges have been transferred to PMC, an official said.

PMC will now be responsible for providing amenities to the residents of these areas, Shinde said.

The move will contribute to financial viability of Panvel Municipal Corporation, Fadnavis said.

As per officials, solid waste management, roads, storm water drains, footpaths, holding ponds, burial ground, crematorium, community centres, fire stations and plots for public programmes, daily bazar etc have been transferred from CIDCO to PMC.

