Sumant Kathpalia re-appointed MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:02 IST
IndusInd Bank on Friday said Sumant Kathpalia has been re-appointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for two years.

''Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated March 10, 2023 has conveyed its approval for re-appointment of Mr Sumant Kathpalia as Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a further period of 2 years with effect from March 24, 2023,'' it said in a regulatory filing.

Kathpalia has successfully led several leadership roles in his career spanning over 30 years with focus on driving business growth and innovation.

At IndusInd Bank, he has been part of the management team that joined the bank 15 years ago and has been pivotal in turning the bank around, it added.

