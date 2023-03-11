UP: Suspended sub-registrar of UP's Gonda arrested for registering fake land deeds

A suspended sub-registrar of Gonda, wanted in multiple cases of fake land deeds and fake will registrations, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The SIT constituted by the government to probe the allegations of fake land deeds and wills arrested Saurabh Singh from near the Ambedkar crossing area, said Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar. Singh is accused of conspiring with the main accused Brijesh Kumar Awasthi to get the deeds registered at the houses of the accused instead of the registration office. It is also alleged that he registered many fake wills related to other districts here, violating the rules. The SP said that Saurabh Singh is a named accused in 22 cases of fake will registrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)