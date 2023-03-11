Left Menu

UP: Suspended sub-registrar of UP's Gonda arrested for registering fake land deeds

Singh is accused of conspiring with the main accused Brijesh Kumar Awasthi to get the deeds registered at the houses of the accused instead of the registration office. The SP said that Saurabh Singh is a named accused in 22 cases of fake will registrations.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 11-03-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 00:15 IST
UP: Suspended sub-registrar of UP's Gonda arrested for registering fake land deeds
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended sub-registrar of Gonda, wanted in multiple cases of fake land deeds and fake will registrations, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The SIT constituted by the government to probe the allegations of fake land deeds and wills arrested Saurabh Singh from near the Ambedkar crossing area, said Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar. Singh is accused of conspiring with the main accused Brijesh Kumar Awasthi to get the deeds registered at the houses of the accused instead of the registration office. It is also alleged that he registered many fake wills related to other districts here, violating the rules. The SP said that Saurabh Singh is a named accused in 22 cases of fake will registrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023