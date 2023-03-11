Left Menu

10-year-old student arrested for having gun at Maine school

PTI | Portland | Updated: 11-03-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 01:31 IST
Police arrested a 10-year-old student in Maine after the student arrived on school grounds with a firearm on Friday.

No one was injured, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office said.

The office said it responded to the Monroe Elemenrary School in Monroe on Friday just before 9 am local time after fielding a report that the student had a firearm.

The sheriff's office said police worked with school staff to detain the student and seize the firearm. The student was then arrested and transported to Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

The office said there was no ongoing threat to the school or the community.

The sheriff's office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating the incident, police said.

No further information on the incident was immediately released.

Monroe is a small community of about 900 people located about 160 kilometers northeast of Portland.

