Elderly woman killed, 5 injured in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

An elderly woman was killed and five others were seriously injured when their car collided with a truck near Midkali village under Budhana police station area, police said on Saturday.

Ramesho (60) was killed in the accident on Friday night, they said.

The injured, including two children, have been admitted to a hospital.

SHO Brijesh Kumar said the accident took place when the car, carrying a family on their return from a wedding in Baghpat district, was heading towards Shahjuddi village.

