UK finance minister, Bank of England governor in touch over SVB collapse

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 20:43 IST
Britain's finance minister has spoken to the governor of the Bank of England about the collapse of U.S. bank Silicon Valley Bank and there are talks with firms affected to discuss the situation, a finance ministry statement said.

Officials from the finance ministry and the Bank of England are working closely together, the statement said, adding that the junior finance minister will discuss the concerns of some affected tech firms with industry representatives later on Saturday.

"The government recognises that tech sector companies are often not cashflow positive as they grow, and that they rely on cash on deposits to cover their day to day costs," the statement said.

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

