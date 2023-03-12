Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by sister's ex-husband in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by his sisters former husband in east Delhis Kalyanpuri area on Saturday, police said. The statement of the eyewitness was recorded and a case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, they said.In another incident, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Trilokpuri area in east Delhi on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation was on.

Updated: 12-03-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 00:37 IST
A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by his sister's former husband in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Saturday, police said. The incident happened in Block 44 of Kalyanvaas, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Neeraj. According to police, the victim's relatives have alleged that the former husband of Neeraj's sister, who had come from Uttarakhand, was behind the incident. They told police that the accused attacked Neeraj, his wife Vimal (38) and his mother Sunita (60) at their residence in east Delhi and fled, police said. Neeraj, who was taken to hospital by his son Vineet, was declared brought dead by the doctors, a senior police officer said, adding the injured are undergoing treatment.

According to an eyewitness, Neeraj and Vineet were deep in sleep on Saturday morning when Mahender entered their flat and attacked Neeraj with a chopper. When Vineet's grandmother and mother came to Neeraj's rescue, the accused also attacked them, police said. The statement of the eyewitness was recorded and a case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, they said.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Trilokpuri area in east Delhi on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation was on.

