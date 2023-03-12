Police constable shoots self with service weapon in UP
PTI | Hapur | Updated: 12-03-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 08:25 IST
An Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon here, officials said.
Hapur Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Verma, said that Constable Ankit Kumar took the extreme step on Saturday.
Kumar (25), a resident of Bijnor district, was transferred from Moradabad to Hapur police lines in February.
The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, he said.
