Police constable shoots self with service weapon in UP

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 12-03-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 08:25 IST
Police constable shoots self with service weapon in UP
An Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon here, officials said.

Hapur Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Verma, said that Constable Ankit Kumar took the extreme step on Saturday.

Kumar (25), a resident of Bijnor district, was transferred from Moradabad to Hapur police lines in February.

The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

