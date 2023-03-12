Left Menu

MP: NIA carries out searches in Seoni, 2 detained; electronic devices seized

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 12-03-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 08:58 IST
MP: NIA carries out searches in Seoni, 2 detained; electronic devices seized
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and local police have detained two persons for questioning after carrying out searches in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, during which some objectionable material and electronic devices were allegedly seized, a police official said on Sunday.

The searches were carried out on the premises of three persons on Saturday, after which two persons were taken to Jabalpur for interrogation, Seoni Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava said.

He identified the two persons as Aziz Salfi (40) and Shoeb Khan (27), adding the third person was released by the agency.

Shrivastava said this action was taken in connection with a case registered in Delhi under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

''The NIA team seized electronic devices, hard disc and objectionable literature from these premises,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being retained for over Rs 10 crore during IPL 2022 auction

I was expecting probably Rs 6 to 7 crores: RCB's Harshal Patel on being reta...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023