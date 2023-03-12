MP: NIA carries out searches in Seoni, 2 detained; electronic devices seized
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and local police have detained two persons for questioning after carrying out searches in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, during which some objectionable material and electronic devices were allegedly seized, a police official said on Sunday.
The searches were carried out on the premises of three persons on Saturday, after which two persons were taken to Jabalpur for interrogation, Seoni Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava said.
He identified the two persons as Aziz Salfi (40) and Shoeb Khan (27), adding the third person was released by the agency.
Shrivastava said this action was taken in connection with a case registered in Delhi under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).
''The NIA team seized electronic devices, hard disc and objectionable literature from these premises,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC to pass judgement on batch of pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on Feb 27
4-year-old boy, 3 others killed as truck overturns, falls on them in central Delhi: Police
Religious structures on central Delhi footpath razed amid tight security
Ex-RAW chief Dulat warns against misgovernance in Punjab, says it can't be 'governed from Delhi'
NGT forms panel to look into petition claiming illegal manufacture of acid in Old Delhi