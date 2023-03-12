Left Menu

China names U.S.-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as defence minister

Li's appointment was confirmed on Sunday after the rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, voted overwhelmingly to approve his nomination by Premier Li Qiang for the new cabinet.

China named Li Shangfu, a U.S.-sanctioned general, as its new defence minister on Sunday.

Li has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018 over the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia's main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. Li's appointment was confirmed on Sunday after the rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, voted overwhelmingly to approve his nomination by Premier Li Qiang for the new cabinet.

Chen Yixin and Wang Xiaohong remained as ministers of state security and public security, respectively. Qin Gang and He Rong remained as ministers of foreign affairs and justice, respectively.

