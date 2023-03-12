UP: Couple commit suicide due to loan burden

Upset over a pending loan, a couple committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree, police said on Sunday.

Shikha (32) hanged herself after an argument in the family after which her husband Raju (35) too hanged himself from a tree outside the village, Circle officer, Vivek Jwala said.

Raju had taken loan of over Rs 10 lakh from financial institutions and family was disturbed due to this, police said.

