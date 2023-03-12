Fraudsters booked for impersonating JJP leader

Police have booked unknown persons for impersonating national vice president of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Antram Tanwar on WhatsApp and demanding money from his acquaintances. According to a complaint filed by Tanwar, he received information on March 9 that his photo has been uploaded as the display picture of a fake WhatsApp account, police said.

"The fraudster were demanding money from my acquaintances, they called me and asked about this and then the whole matter was revealed and I moved to police", Tanwar said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against unknown people under section 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT ACT at the Cybercrime Police Station, East, on Saturday, police said.

''The case is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon", Inspector Surender Singh said. In a similar incident, police on Saturday booked unknown persons for impersonating the personal security officer (PSO) of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on WhatsApp and demanding money from his acquaintances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)