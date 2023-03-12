Silicon Valley Bank collapse will have very little effect on Kuwaiti banks - Kuwaiti central bank
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:09 IST
The central bank of Kuwait said on Sunday that local banks would suffer very little effect from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Kuwait's state news agency reported that the central bank governor had said that the exposure of the local banks to SVB was very limited and that the banks assured him that their business would be barely affected.
