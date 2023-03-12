Two killed in Odisha after speeding van runs over them

Two persons carrying a palanquin, as part of a religious festival, died when a speeding pick-up van ran over them on Cuttack-Chandbali State Highway here, a police officer said on Sunday.

One of the two died on the spot, and the other person succumbed to his injuries at the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital, the officer said.

Three others sustained injuries in the incident that occurred late on Saturday, the officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The pick-up van has been seized and the driver arrested.

According to the officer, reduced visibility due to fog, coupled with rash driving, seems to have led to the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)