Left Menu

Two killed in Odisha after speeding van runs over them

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 20:07 IST
Two killed in Odisha after speeding van runs over them
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons carrying a palanquin, as part of a religious festival, died when a speeding pick-up van ran over them on Cuttack-Chandbali State Highway here, a police officer said on Sunday.

One of the two died on the spot, and the other person succumbed to his injuries at the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital, the officer said.

Three others sustained injuries in the incident that occurred late on Saturday, the officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The pick-up van has been seized and the driver arrested.

According to the officer, reduced visibility due to fog, coupled with rash driving, seems to have led to the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023