Guj: Man held in 2014 case for attacking husband of woman who accused Asaram Bapu's son of rape

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 20:25 IST
Guj: Man held in 2014 case for attacking husband of woman who accused Asaram Bapu's son of rape
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man wanted in a 2014 case for allegedly attacking the husband of a woman who had accused self-styled godman Asaram Bapu's son of rape, an official said on Sunday. The accused was arrested from Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The man, who worked at an ashram of the jailed godman at Susner in the neighbouring state, had allegedly attacked the husband of the woman who had registered a rape case against Asaram's son Narayan Sai in 2013.

Sai is lodged at Surat jail, serving life sentence in the same case.

The ATS had received a tip-off that the wanted accused, working at a cowshed at the ashram at Susner, was visiting Akodia to procure cow feed, the official said.

The accused was an inmate of Asaram ashram at Motera in Ahmedabad in February 2014, when he allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp object in Surat, he said.

An FIR was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 114 (abettor present when crime committed) of the Indian Penal Code at Surat in 2014, the official said.

The arrested accused has been handed over to Khatodara police station in Surat for further action, he added.

Sai was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case in April 2019.

A Gandhinagar court recently sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in the case of rape of the devotee from Surat.

