TN police open fire to arrest two men in separate murder cases

Police personnel opened fired on an absconding accused here and another man at Pattukkottai in connection with a separate murder case, police said.

In Thoothukudi, based on a tip-off that the key accused in the recent murder of an advocate was hiding at a spot here, a special team of police personnel launched a search.

When the team tried to arrest him, the accused Jayaprakash assaulted two policemen- a sub-inspector and a constable-, and tried to escape from there.

Swiftly, the police team opened fired and subdued and arrested him, Thoothukudi district police superintendent L Balaji Saravanan told reporters here.

The accused sustained injuries to his leg. The two police personnel and Jayaprakash are being treated in a hospital.

In connection with a murder case in Tiruvarur District, Praveen, who was also absconding resisted his arrest and assaulted police personnel near Pattukkottai. Police opened fire wounding him on his leg and arrested him.

