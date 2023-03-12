Left Menu

Jharkhand: 1,400 PDS shops inspected, 20 dealers suspended

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-03-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 22:41 IST
Jharkhand: 1,400 PDS shops inspected, 20 dealers suspended
  • Country:
  • India

At least 20 ration dealers were suspended, and license of 17 shops cancelled after irregularities were detected in their operations during a surprise inspection, an official statement said here on Sunday.

As many as 202 PDS dealers were also served a show-cause notice by authorities concerned as part of the surprise check.

On the direction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the inspection was carried out in about 1,400 public distribution system (PDS) shops across the state, the statement said.

Soren had received several complaints of irregularities against PDS shops. Of the 17 PDS shops that lost license, 13 are in Lohardaga, three in Hazaribag and one in Pakur, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of Antakya

Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of An...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023