Fire damages part of Cambodian king's residence near temple
Fire damaged part of the provincial residence of Cambodias King Norodom Sihamoni near a famous temple complex, officials said on Monday. King Sihamonis main residence is a palace inside a walled compound in the capital, Phnom Penh.Siem Reap is famous for the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex, a historical site that is one of the countrys main tourist attractions.
Fire damaged part of the provincial residence of Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni near a famous temple complex, officials said on Monday. No injuries have been reported.
The blaze broke out on Sunday night in the northwestern city of Siem Reap, damaging the roof of one of the smaller buildings in the complex. The 69-year-old king is currently in Beijing for routine medical checks.
Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said there were no reports of anyone being injured. The Ministry of the Royal Palace on Monday blamed an electrical fault.
Video from the state news agency AKP showed the intensity of the fire before emergency crews brought it under control and evidently prevented major damage to the main residential building.
The large villa is the official home of the king when he is in Siem Reap. King Sihamoni's main residence is a palace inside a walled compound in the capital, Phnom Penh.
Siem Reap is famous for the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex, a historical site that is one of the country's main tourist attractions.
