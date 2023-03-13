Left Menu

Fire damages part of Cambodian king's residence near temple

PTI | Phnompenh | Updated: 13-03-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 12:02 IST
Fire damages part of Cambodian king's residence near temple
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Fire damaged part of the provincial residence of Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni near a famous temple complex, officials said on Monday. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze broke out on Sunday night in the northwestern city of Siem Reap, damaging the roof of one of the smaller buildings in the complex. The 69-year-old king is currently in Beijing for routine medical checks.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said there were no reports of anyone being injured. The Ministry of the Royal Palace on Monday blamed an electrical fault.

Video from the state news agency AKP showed the intensity of the fire before emergency crews brought it under control and evidently prevented major damage to the main residential building.

The large villa is the official home of the king when he is in Siem Reap. King Sihamoni's main residence is a palace inside a walled compound in the capital, Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is famous for the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex, a historical site that is one of the country's main tourist attractions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

