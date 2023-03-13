Left Menu

Two minor girls gangraped in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:39 IST
Two minor girls gangraped in UP's Fatehpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor girls were allegedly raped by six youths in the district's Husenganj area, police said on Monday.

Both the girls have been admitted to a government hospital where their conditions are said to be critical, they added.

All six accused have been taken into police custody.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said in a statement on his official Twitter account, ''Two minor girls were returning home late in the evening on Sunday after seeing a traditional fair in a village under Husenganj police station area, when six youths gang-raped them. ''All the six accused have been identified and taken into custody by the police and action is being taken by registering a case under serious sections.'' Deputy Superintendent of Police Veer Singh said the girls' condition is worrying and they have been admitted in a government hospital for treatment.

The accused are being interrogated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023