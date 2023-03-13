Kremlin: no comment on Reuters report that Xi to visit as soon as next week

The Kremlin on Monday said it had nothing to say about a Reuters report that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Russia to meet Vladimir Putin as soon as next week.

Asked about the Reuters report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there was nothing to say on the topic and that announcements on such visits were usually coordinated.

