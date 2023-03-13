Left Menu

HC asks Delhi government to respond to PIL for construction of school

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:00 IST
HC asks Delhi government to respond to PIL for construction of school
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the response of the Delhi government to a plea seeking construction of a new building of a school which was earlier being run in tents and porta cabins and was demolished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice and asked the Delhi government to file a response in the matter.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted tender has been re-awarded and construction of the building will start soon.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on July 20.

The high court was hearing a petition by NGO Social Jurist, represented by advocate Ashok Agarwal, which sought direction to the Delhi government to construct forthwith 56 additional classrooms for running the Government Girls Secondary School and Government Boys Secondary School at Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, demolished with a view to constructing a new school building.

The plea, also filed through advocates Kumar Utkarsh and Mohini Chaubey, said Rs 16.54 crore was sanctioned to the Public Works Department (PWD) in June 2021 for construction of additional classrooms but the work has not started yet.

“It is a blatant failure on the part of respondents to discharge their constitutional and legal obligations to provide education to children of masses,” it said.

The plea dubbed the delay as the failure of the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023