BRIEF-U.S. SEC focused on market stability, prosecuting misconduct in periods of volatility -Gensler

March 13 (Reuters) -

* U.S. SEC: AGENCY IS 'FOCUSED ON MONITORING FOR MARKET STABILITY AND IDENTIFYING AND PROSECUTING ANY FORM OF MISCONDUCT' AMID CURRENT MARKET EVENTS -SUNDAY STATEMENT

* U.S. SEC'S GENSLER: WITHOUT NAMING 'ANY INDIVIDUAL ENTITY OR PERSON, WE WILL INVESTIGATE AND BRING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS IF WE FIND VIOLATIONS OF THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS' -STATEMENT ON SUNDAY Source text for Eikon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)