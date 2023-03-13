Avinashi-Athikadavu scheme nearing completion: TN Minister

The Avinashi-Athikadavu scheme, which was initiated three years ago during the previous AIADMK regime, is nearing completion with workers putting final touches to the project that is expected to cater to the water needs of western Tamil Nadu.

While reviewing the scheme, Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Monday said 98 per cent work has been completed.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,954 crore, the minister said 1.5 TMC feet of Bhavani river water will be drawn from Kalingarayan dam to be sent through big pipelines to more than 1,000 ponds and tanks located in the dry areas of Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore district for irrigation.

The minister said he had already reviewed the scheme several times since the DMK came to power in 2021 and the project is expected to be completed within a month.

District Collector H Krishnanunni and PWD officials were also present during inspection.

