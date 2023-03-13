Militants attack Pak census team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province; one police official killed
A Pakistani security official was killed while four were injured on Monday when unidentified militants attacked a police van deployed to protect the population census team in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the second such attack in the province in less than a week.
The armed terrorists opened fire at a police mobile team on duty with the population census team in Tank district's Kot Azam area in the province, a police official said.
The militants managed to flee from the scene after the shootout, following which police sealed the area and launched a massive combing operation to nab them.
The injured police officials were admitted to a nearby health facility.
This is the second such attack on the census team in the province. On March 8, a Pakistani security official was killed and two others were injured when unidentified militants attacked a police van deployed to provide protection for the population census team in the Dera Ismail district of the province.
Pakistan on March 1 launched its first-ever digital population and housing census.
The country's Bureau of Statistics is conducting the census amid tight security.
