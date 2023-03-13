Left Menu

UK gives BBC World Service 20 mln pounds to support English language broadcasting

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:58 IST
Britain said on Monday it had awarded a one-off payment of 20 million pounds ($24.13 million) to the BBC World Service as part of its efforts to support English language broadcasting and counter disinformation.

The money is being provided to protect all 42 World Service language services over the next two years, it said. ($1 = 0.8288 pounds)

