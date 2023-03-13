President to receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate
- Country:
- South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.
“The President will welcome 18 Heads of Mission-Designate, who have arrived in South Africa to serve in diplomatic missions,” the Presidency said in a statement. Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries will serve in South Africa, with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:
Republic of the Philippines;
Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka;
Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal;
Kingdom of Norway;
Republic of Austria;
Kingdom of Belgium;
Republic of The Gambia;
Republic of South Sudan;
Democratic Republic of East Timor;
Republic of Slovenia;
Japan;
Republic of Botswana;
Commonwealth of Australia;
Republic of Mozambique;
Islamic Republic of Pakistan;
Republic of Kazakhstan;
Syrian Arab Republic;
St Kitts and Nevis
Members of the public can follow proceedings of the Credentials Ceremony on Presidency and government digital platforms from 15:00.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyril Ramaphosa