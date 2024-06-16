Tragic Explosion at Maharashtra’s Explosives Factory: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll in the catastrophic explosion at Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has climbed to nine after the last surviving victim succumbed to his injuries, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Pramod Chavare, who had been battling severe burn injuries, died at a private medical facility late Saturday night, according to Dr. Pinak Dande, director of Dande Hospital.

The devastating blast occurred around 1 pm on Thursday in Dhamna village, approximately 25 kilometers from the city, and has claimed six women's lives among the deceased. Most victims were in the factory's packaging unit at the time. The factory's director, Jay Shivshankar Khemka, and manager, Sagar Deshmukh, have been arrested and charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)