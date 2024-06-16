Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Maharashtra’s Explosives Factory: Death Toll Rises to Nine

The death toll from the Chamundi Explosives factory blast in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district has risen to nine as the last surviving victim succumbed to his injuries. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, resulted in the arrest of the factory's director and manager. Most victims were in the packaging unit during the explosion.

Updated: 16-06-2024
The death toll in the catastrophic explosion at Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has climbed to nine after the last surviving victim succumbed to his injuries, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Pramod Chavare, who had been battling severe burn injuries, died at a private medical facility late Saturday night, according to Dr. Pinak Dande, director of Dande Hospital.

The devastating blast occurred around 1 pm on Thursday in Dhamna village, approximately 25 kilometers from the city, and has claimed six women's lives among the deceased. Most victims were in the factory's packaging unit at the time. The factory's director, Jay Shivshankar Khemka, and manager, Sagar Deshmukh, have been arrested and charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

