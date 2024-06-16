Delhi Metro Rail Academy Achieves Dual NCVET Recognition

The Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA), India's pioneering training hub for metro rail professionals, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving dual recognition from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) as an awarding body and an assessment agency, officials confirmed on Sunday.

As a regulatory body, the NCVET ensures the standardization of qualifications and assessment processes for vocational education and training across the country. This recognition means DMRA's training and assessment programs now align with the highest industry standards, contributing effectively to the nation's skill development initiatives, according to the officials.

DMRC's Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Anuj Dayal emphasized that the recognition underlines DMRA's commitment to delivering approved training programs under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and conducting assessments per the National Credit Framework (NCrF).

As an awarding body, DMRA can now develop, deliver, and certify vocational training programs, ensuring the qualifications are nationally recognized and valued within the industry. Additionally, DMRA's role as an assessment agency means it is entrusted with evaluating and certifying the competencies of metro rail professionals.

Dayal highlighted that DMRA, established by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), serves as a premier institute offering comprehensive training covering various aspects of metro rail operations, maintenance, and management. With the capacity to train over 900 individuals simultaneously and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, DMRA stands as a beacon of excellence in metro rail training.

Over the years, DMRA has trained more than 70,000 DMRC employees and over 4,000 trainees from other metro systems in India and abroad, including metros in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Dhaka, Bangladesh. Dayal noted that these accomplishments are bolstered by the institute's ISO 9001:2015 certification and accreditation from the Capacity Building Commission's (CBC) National Standards, underscoring its effective training methodologies and cutting-edge resources.

