NC against woman for hitting guard with slipper in Old Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-03-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 20:11 IST
NC against woman for hitting guard with slipper in Old Goa
  • Country:
  • India

A non-cognisable case was filed against a woman for allegedly hitting a security guard with a slipper at the gate of the famed Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa, a police official said on Monday.

An undated video of the woman's act has gone viral on social media. She was accompanied by a man at the time.

''We have filed a non-cognisable case against the woman tourist,'' the Old Goa police station official said.

As per sources, the woman was upset she was not allowed to the enter the place of worship, which opens at 10am, much earlier at 8am.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said such an unruly behaviour of tourists will not be tolerated.

Police are on the look out for the woman in the video, he had said.

