Political tolerance should not interfere with values and norms of other states: Tayebwa

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has made a passionate appeal for the international community to promote peaceful co-existence without meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

Speaking at the sidelines of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama, Bahrain, Tayebwa said that political tolerance should not interfere with values and norms of other sovereign states, saying it is possible to corporate and co-exist without unwarranted interference.

"Tolerance does not mean that we forget our own values and culture," Tayebwa said citing an example of the host country which he described as a role model of promoting tolerance.

"Bahrain which is at the centre of promoting tolerance; it is a country where you can't bring some of the things we are talking about here. Pornography sites are blocked here, homosexuality isn't allowed here. These are things which we have agreed upon that we can promote tolerance but not at the expense of our values and disrespect beliefs of certain communities and sovereignty of other states," he added.

He said Uganda is open to working with non-intrusive states around the world.

Tayebwa committed on behalf of Uganda's Parliament to make laws that promote tolerance, co-existence and mitigation of climate change.

Tayebwa also highlighted Uganda's role in regional peace keeping and said they have helped to pacify the region.

The IPU President, Duarte Pacheco justified Bahrain’s selection to host the 146th Assembly despite questions posed about its fledgling democratic experience dating back to 2002, by saying ‘it was perfect in all aspects’ .

"We are in a country that shows to the world that people from different cultures, religions, can live together in a peaceful society and in the perfect co-existence. What we find here is what we should have in other countries of our world - peaceful co-existence," Pacheco said.

Parliamentarians from across the world are meeting in Bahrain for their Assembly and related meetings held under the theme "Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: Fighting intolerance".

Pacheco said the assembly was global, and not confined to a single region, which explains the fact that "more than 140 delegations that are in Bahrain to talk about the problems of our world."

"That is because we understand that global problems may be solved only through global solutions," he said.

At the Bahrain Assembly, all IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Thematic Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, have convened.

The General Debate will provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanize parliamentary action in fighting intolerance and promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies.

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa inaugurated the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted Bahrain’s history in laying democratic systems that today reflect crucial pillars of the Kingdom’s comprehensive development.

He highlighted Bahrain’s approach to promoting tolerance and co-existence and advocating peace within the framework of the international community to spread dialogue and reject intolerance.

(With Inputs from APO)