Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL94 2NDLDALL RAHUL **** 'Test of Indian democracy': Rahul Gandhi, says if democracy functioning, will be allowed to speak in Parliament New Delhi: Facing flak for his ''democracy under attack'' in India remarks in the UK, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said if Indian democracy was functioning, he would be able to say his piece in Parliament, asserting that it is a ''test of democracy''.**** DEL84 LDALL KAVITHA **** BRS leader Kavitha skips ED summons in Delhi excise policy case, asked to appear on Mar 20 New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday skipped the Enforcement Directorate(ED) summons here for questioning in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case and made a plea to defer the proceedings but it was rejected by the probe agency which asked her to appear on March 20. **** DEL86 LDALL SISODIA-FEEDBACK UNIT **** CBI books Manish Sisodia in fresh FIR pertaining to 'misuse' of Delhi govt's Feedback Unit New Delhi: The CBI has filed a fresh FIR against Delhi's jailed former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged misuse of official position and financial impropriety in the government's Feedback Unit (FBU) which was also used for collecting ''political intelligence'', officials said Thursday. **** DEL88 AUTHOR-LD PATRICK FRENCH-DEATH **** Author and historian Patrick French dies in London New Delhi: Award-winning British author, historian and academic Patrick French, best known for his biography of VS Naipaul, ''The World Is What It Is'', and ''India: A Portrait'', died in London on Thursday after a four-year battle with cancer. He was 57. **** DEL96 DEFENCE-LD ACQUISITION **** India approves capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 70,584 cr New Delhi: India on Thursday approved capital acquisition of a plethora of indigenously-developed military hardware including indigenous BrahMos missiles, marine diesel engine, artillery gun system, electronic warfare suits and utility helicopters at a cost of Rs 70,584 crore as part of a mega procurement plan. **** DEL28 PM-VACCINATION DAY **** On National Vaccination Day, PM Modi hails healthcare workers for their efforts to keep India healthy New Delhi: On National Vaccination Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded all healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy and reaffirmed the commitment to building a healthy country. **** DEL85 UGC-CHAIRMAN-INTERVIEW-LD FOREIGN CAMPUSES **** Indian universities eyeing African and Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam to set up offshore campuses: UGC chief New Delhi: African and Gulf nations, Thailand and Vietnam are among potential destinations for Indian universities to set up their offshore campuses, regulations for which are ready and will be announced in a month, according to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. By Gunjan Sharma **** DEL78 COVID-CENTRE-STATES **** Amid rise in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states to take measures for its prompt and effective management New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday asked six states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka -- to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, citing a possible localised spread of the virus. **** PAR9 LS-2ND LD ADJOURN **** LS adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul's remarks New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned Thursday with proceedings lasting just three minutes through the day as the Opposition and treasury benches remained at loggerheads over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks and the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue.**** PAR8 RS-LD ADJOURN **** RS adjourned for day due to slogan shouting by oppn, treasury benches New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday as amid uproarious scenes with the opposition and treasury benches shouting slogans. **** DEL42 RSQ-MEA-CHINA **** Aware of China funding of infrastructure projects in countries in South Asia: Govt New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it is aware of China funding infrastructure projects including in ports, highways and airports in countries in South Asia.**** DEL40 CONG-ADANI **** Given track record, how agencies failed to investigate 'unnatural share price volatility' of Adani Group, asks Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Adani Group has had a ''track record'' of share manipulation and asked how the entire range of regulators and investigation agencies failed to investigate such ''unnatural share price volatility'' of its companies.**** DEL18 ED-LD FRANKLIN TEMPLETON **** ED conducts searches against Franklin Templeton in money laundering case Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at some places linked to asset manager Franklin Templeton and its former and current executives as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said on Thursday.**** CAL27 AR-AS-2NDLD CHOPPER CRASH **** Two pilots die after Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Itanagar/Guwahati: Two pilots on board a Cheetah helicopter of the Army were killed when it crashed near Mandala in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, a defence spokesperson said. **** CAL12 AS-LD BUDGET **** In Assam budget, funds for creating 2 lakh entrepreneurs, 40,000 fresh govt hirings Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday presented a Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for the 2023-24 financial year, announcing funds for promoting micro-entrepreneurship and 40,000 fresh recruitments in different departments.**** BOM8 MH-AMRUTA FADNAVIS-LD FIR **** Maha Assembly: Fadnavis says appropriate inquiry will be done in case of attempt to bribe and blackmail his wife Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said an appropriate inquiry will be done into the first information report (FIR) registered in connection with an attempt to bribe and blackmail his wife Amruta Fadnavis.**** MDS13 KA-EMPLOYEES-LD SALARY **** Karnataka govt raises salaries of employees of power companies, transport corporations Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government has decided to hike the salaries of employees of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state by 20 per cent. **** MDS15 KL-ASSEMBLY-2NDLD ADJOURNMENT **** Kerala Assembly sees UDF uproar over attack against MLAs, legislators booked over scuffle Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday witnessed uproarious scenes as the opposition Congress-led UDF demanded immediate action against the marshals and ruling LDF legislators who had allegedly attacked their MLAs in the House complex, following which Speaker A N Shamseer hurriedly adjourned the session for the day. **** LEGAL LGD17 SC-MAHARASHTRA-LD SHIV SENA **** How can Uddhav Thackeray be reinstated as CM when he resigned before floor test: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court wondered on Thursday as to how it can reinstate the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra when the chief minister had put in his papers even before facing the floor test, after the faction led by him pitched for setting aside the governor's June 2022 order to the CM to take a floor test. **** LGD11 DL-HC-LD TEJASHWI **** Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on Mar 25; not to be arrested this month, HC told New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court it will not arrest Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav this month, after which the politician agreed he will appear before the probe agency on March 25 for questioning in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.**** LGD6 SC-GEHLOT-MONEY LAUNDERING **** SC extends protection from arrest to Ambience Group promoter in money laundering case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by four weeks the protection from arrest granted to Ambience Group promoter Raj Singh Gehlot in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 800 crore. **** BUSINESS DEL101 BIZ-ADANI **** Adani group says Vinod Adani is part of promoter group New Delhi: Vinod Adani, the little known elder brother of Adani group founder Gautam Adani, is part of the promoter group, the conglomerate has said after questions were raised about his status following short seller Hindenburg Research naming him prominently in its scathing report on the Adani group. **** DEL98 BIZ-TCS-CEO **** TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quits; K Krithivasan named CEO Designate New Delhi: IT major TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has reigned, and the company nominated its global head of the BFSI division K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate with immediate effect, the firm said on Thursday. **** FOREIGN FGN40 US-LD INDIAN **** US Senate confirms Indian-American flight test engineer as Assistant Secretary of Air Force Washington: The Senate has confirmed Indian-American flight test engineer Ravi Chaudhary as the Assistant Secretary of Defence for the US Air Force, one of the top civilian leadership positions in the Pentagon. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN46 US-INDIA-LD GARCETTI **** Senate confirms President Biden's top aide Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India Washington: Eric Garcetti, President Joe Biden's close aide, will be the next US Ambassador to India after the Senate confirmed his nomination, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the key diplomatic position. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN63 PAK-IMRAN-LD JUDGE **** Pak judge dismisses Imran Khan's plea to suspend non-bailable arrest warrants against him Islamabad: A district court judge in Pakistan on Thursday dismissed former prime minister Imran Khan's plea to suspend non-bailable arrest warrants against him in the Toshakhana case. By Sajjad Hussain ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)