Delhi woman who claimed she was gangraped in Goa retracts allegation before magistrate

After claiming that six men raped her on a Goa beach, a Delhi-based woman has now told a magistrate's court here that no such incident ever took place, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan told reporters that the complainant woman deposed before a magistrate that "no incident of that sort, which she has alleged in the FIR, has happened." Calangute Police in Goa had registered a First Information Report against six unidentified persons on February 28 based on the woman's complaint. As per the complaint, she was sexually assaulted at different locations in Calangute area. On Thursday, SP Valsan said the woman was asked to record her statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Such a statement is recorded in the absence of police officers.

"In her statement, the victim stated that nothing happened to her. She was having some mental instability which our doctors have treated," the officer said. She was mentally fine now, he added. "The allegations of gangrape, as of now, could not be substantiated," Valsan added.

The investigating officer had asked the woman's Delhi-based sister to come to Goa to help with the probe.

"Her sister came all the way from Delhi, she was also part of the investigation. She said the victim had psychiatric problem of hallucination," the SP said.

The woman is married and her child stays with her sister, he said.

As she wanted to return to Delhi with the sister, she was sent back after following all due procedure, the officer stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)