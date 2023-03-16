Left Menu

Delhi woman who claimed she was gangraped in Goa retracts allegation before magistrate

After claiming that six men raped her on a Goa beach, a Delhi-based woman has now told a magistrates court here that no such incident ever took place, police said on Thursday.Superintendent of Police North Goa Nidhin Valsan told reporters that the complainant woman deposed before a magistrate that no incident of that sort, which she has alleged in the FIR, has happened. Calangute Police in Goa had registered a First Information Report against six unidentified persons on February 28 based on the womans complaint.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-03-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 21:56 IST
Delhi woman who claimed she was gangraped in Goa retracts allegation before magistrate
  • Country:
  • India

After claiming that six men raped her on a Goa beach, a Delhi-based woman has now told a magistrate's court here that no such incident ever took place, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan told reporters that the complainant woman deposed before a magistrate that "no incident of that sort, which she has alleged in the FIR, has happened." Calangute Police in Goa had registered a First Information Report against six unidentified persons on February 28 based on the woman's complaint. As per the complaint, she was sexually assaulted at different locations in Calangute area. On Thursday, SP Valsan said the woman was asked to record her statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Such a statement is recorded in the absence of police officers.

"In her statement, the victim stated that nothing happened to her. She was having some mental instability which our doctors have treated," the officer said. She was mentally fine now, he added. "The allegations of gangrape, as of now, could not be substantiated," Valsan added.

The investigating officer had asked the woman's Delhi-based sister to come to Goa to help with the probe.

"Her sister came all the way from Delhi, she was also part of the investigation. She said the victim had psychiatric problem of hallucination," the SP said.

The woman is married and her child stays with her sister, he said.

As she wanted to return to Delhi with the sister, she was sent back after following all due procedure, the officer stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023