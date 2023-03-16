Three officials of private company booked for sexually harassing employee in Gurugram

Three officials, including a woman, of a private company here were booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female employee, police said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old employee, a senior analyst in the company, in her complaint to the police, alleged that her boss started molesting her and demanding sexual favours since October last year, they said. The woman had joined the company in June.

The employee also said she had approached the internal committee on the prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) in the company, but the committee members also harassed her, police said.

"My boss has not only repeatedly made WhatsApp calls, touched me inappropriately, stalked and threatened me, but When I moved to the POSH committee, a female and a male member of the committee also harassed me. In the first week of January, finally, my boss sent me a mail asking me to work from home. However, he regularly calls me on WhatsApp and threatens to kill me," the woman said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered against the three officials of the company under sections 354 (molestation), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at women police station, Sector 51 on Wednesday, police said.

"We have registered a case and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said inspector Suman Sura, House Officer of the women police station.

