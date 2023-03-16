Gurugram schoolboy murder case: Two witnesses record testimonies in court

Two witnesses on Thursday appeared before the additional district and sessions court here in the seven-year-old student murder case to record their testimonies, the prosecution said.

Both the witnesses are scientific officers at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi, they said.

The schoolboy, named "Prince" by the court, was found murdered on September 8, 2017, in his school washroom. A school bus driver was initially made the prime suspect in the case and was sent to jail. However, when the CBI took the charge of the investigation, it was found that "Prince" was killed by one "Bholu", then a Class 11 student of the same school the victim was studying, and was taken into custody.

On Thursday, the hearing of the case started at 2 pm in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal.

The court first recorded the testimony of principal scientific officer of the chemistry wing of CFSL, Delhi. He had given the report after examining the knife used in the murder of the student and the cloth used to clean the blood at the crime scene. On completion of his testimony, the defence was given a chance to question him but it did not ask any question, a counsel of the victim said.

After that, the testimony of senior scientific officer, biology wing, CFSL, Delhi, began. A total of 33 samples, including shoes and school uniform, were given to him by the CBI for investigation.

However, the testimony of the second witness could not be completed due to the paucity of time. The court has fixed March 31 as the next date of hearing, the counsel said.

"Out of these 33 samples, 26 samples were opened in the court during the hearing," said Barun Thakur, the father of "Prince".

There are about 127 witnesses in the case. The testimony of three of those has been completed, said Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer appearing for the victim in the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)