Left Menu

Montenegro president dissolves parliament, paves way for new vote

Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic on Thursday issued a decree dissolving the parliament, paving the way for a new parliamentary election in the Adriatic country months after he refused to give a mandate to a new government.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 00:02 IST
Montenegro president dissolves parliament, paves way for new vote

Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic on Thursday issued a decree dissolving the parliament, paving the way for a new parliamentary election in the Adriatic country months after he refused to give a mandate to a new government. The acting government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic lost a no-confidence parliamentary vote in August, in the second such motion last year. The president must dissolve parliament if a new prime minister designate is not confirmed three months after such a vote, and call a new parliamentary vote the next day.

Djukanovic has refused a new prime minister-designate proposed by the parliamentary majority, citing procedural errors. Djukanovic, who has held high-ranking political posts in Montenegro for the last 30 years and is seeking a third term in a presidential election on Sunday, must set a date for a new parliamentary vote to be held 60 to 100 days after his decree.

Djukanovic led Montenegro to its independence from the Serbia-Montenegro state union in 2006, secured NATO membership and put it on the road towards joining the European Union, but opponents accuse him and his DPS party of corruption and links to organised crime - charges he denies. Over the years, Montenegro has been divided between those who identify as Montenegrins and those who see themselves as Serbs and oppose the country's independence from Serbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023