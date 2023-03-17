Left Menu

Arms and ammunition seized in Mizoram, two arrested

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 00:21 IST
Security forces on Thursday seized arms and ammunition from Aizawl and arrested two persons, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police raided Chite Veng locality of the state capital and nabbed the duo, recovering two .22 pistols and ammunition, it said.

The seized arms and ammunition and the arrested duo were handed over to Bawngkawn Police Station, it said.

Meanwhile, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department seized 110 bags of smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 61.6 lakh at Zote village in Champhai district close to the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

