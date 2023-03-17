Ruckus in Kerala assembly complex: Cases registered against UDF, LDF MLAs and House Marshals

The Kerala Police on Thursday registered cases against MLAs of Opposition Congress-led UDF and ruling Left Front, and a few Marshals in connection with the ruckus in front of the state assembly speaker's office here.

The assembly complex witnessed unprecedented scenes on Wednesday when a section of UDF legislators who marched to the office of Speaker AN Shamseer, accusing him of being biased in the House, got into a scuffle with the House Marshals.

At least four Opposition MLAs and seven watch-and-ward staff who were injured in the exchange have sought treatment at various hospitals here, sources had said. Museum police have registered a case against Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLAs H Salam and K M Sachin Dev and a few House Marshals under sections 324 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by United Democratic Front (UDF) legislator Saneesh Kumar Joseph.

They have also registered a case against Opposition MLAs based on a complaint filed by the Marshals under sections 333 and 326 of the IPC.

While section 333 of the IPC deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, section 326 deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Section 324 deals with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and section 323 with its punishment.

Reacting to the registration of the case against them, Opposition MLAs Anoop Jacob, Roji M John, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan, P K Basheer, K K Rema and Uma Thomas in a joint statement termed the case ''fake'' and said they would challenged it legally and politically.

The statement said police have registered bailable cases against the Marshals and the Left MLAs while invoked non-bailable provisions against the Opposition MLAs.

''The Chief Marshal behaved improperly with senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and shoved him aside. While (UDF MLAs) questioned this act of the Marshals, Left MLAs, including Sachin Dev and H Salam, among others attacked us,'' the statement said.

The Opposition MLAs said the act of police registering serious offences against them was undemocratic. Leader of Opposition in the assembly, VD Satheesan said with the registration of cases against the MLAs, police have become the puppet in the hands of the ruling CPI(M). ''If justice is not available to the MLAs, what about a layman?'' Satheesan asked.

