Left Menu

Angola to deploy troops in Congo's rebel-hit east

Insecurity has spiralled in Congo's volatile east over the past year, partly due to the resurgence of the M23, a rebel group claiming to represent the interests of ethnic Tutsis, which has seized large parts of Congo's North Kivu province. The conflict has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of backing the rebels, including by sending its own troops into eastern Congo.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:15 IST
Angola to deploy troops in Congo's rebel-hit east

Angola will send 500 soldiers to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to secure areas held by the M23 rebel group after the southern African country's parliament approved the deployment on Friday. Insecurity has spiralled in Congo's volatile east over the past year, partly due to the resurgence of the M23, a rebel group claiming to represent the interests of ethnic Tutsis, which has seized large parts of Congo's North Kivu province.

The conflict has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of backing the rebels, including by sending its own troops into eastern Congo. Rwanda denies any involvement. Last year, Angolan President Joao Lourenco mediated talks between Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame who agreed to de-escalate tensions, but a declared ceasefire did not hold.

Angolan lawmakers present at Friday's vote gave their unanimous approval of a one-year deployment of troops in Congo's eastern provinces. The minister of state Francisco Furtado said earlier this week that the deployment could cost Angola 11.2 billion kwanzas ($22.30 million), but that it expected to receive contributions from international organisations, including the African Union and the United Nations.

Congo's minister of foreign affairs, Christophe Lutundula, said on Monday that Angola was planning to send troops not to attack but to help maintain peace. Kenya, Uganda and Burundi have also deployed troops to eastern Congo in the last year as part of an East African regional force aiming to help end militia violence.

($1 = 502.2000 kwanzas)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023