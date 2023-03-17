Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL44 RAHUL-2NDLD NADDA **** Rahul has become permanent part of 'anti-India toolkit', must apologise: BJP chief JP Nadda New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda led his party's attack on Rahul Gandhi on Friday over the Congress leader's recent comments made in the UK on the state of Indian democracy, charging him with becoming a ''permanent part of the anti-India toolkit'' that seeks a weak government here so as to exploit it for its benefits. **** PAR7 LS-2NDLD ADJOURN **** Lok Sabha adjourned for day due to protests over Rahul's remarks in UK New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were again adjourned for the day on Friday due to slogan shouting by the opposition and protests by the ruling party members over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ''democracy-under-attack'' remarks made in London recently. **** DEL64 PM-LD TEXTILE PARKS **** Mega textile parks to be set up in seven states, says PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that 'PM MITRA mega textile parks' will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that they will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs. **** DEL67 INDIA-UN-GANDHI **** Indian envoy at UN in Geneva highlights Mahatma Gandhi's ethos in joint statement in Human Rights Council New Delhi: India's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva Indra Mani Pandey on Friday highlighted core concepts espoused by Mahatma Gandhi such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Ahimsa' while making a statement at the Human Rights Council. **** DEL73 IRAN-SAUDI-PACT-LD ENVOY **** India shouldn't be concerned over China-brokered Iran-Saudi Arabia deal: Iranian envoy New Delhi: The China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to revive diplomatic ties should not be a matter of concern for India as the pact would provide regional stability and would be beneficial for New Delhi's interests as well, Iranian ambassador Iraj Elahi said on Friday. **** DEL79 INDO-BANGLA-PIPELINE **** Modi, Hasina to inaugurate first India-Bangladesh energy pipeline on Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first India-Bangladesh energy pipeline on Saturday via video-conference. **** DEL65 DEF-ARMY-AFRICA-EXERCISE **** India to host military wargame with African nations New Delhi: The Indian Army will hold a nine-day mega military exercise with militaries of over 20 African countries from March 21 in Pune with an aim to significantly boost overall cooperation, amid China's persistent efforts to expand its strategic influence in the continent. **** DEL66 UP-COLD STORAGE-3RD LD TOLL **** UP cold storage tragedy: Death toll rises to 14; CM orders probe Sambhal/Lucknow/Moradabad: The death toll in a roof collapse incident at a cold storage in Sambhal district climbed to 14 on Friday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the injured and formed a committee to probe the reasons behind the tragedy. **** DEL54 NIA-IS-CHARGE SHEET **** NIA files charge sheet against two IS operatives in Karnataka New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two alleged Islamic State operatives who were found involved in over two dozen incidents of arson and sabotage, including burning of the national flag in Karnataka, an official said Friday. **** DEL81 NIA-PFI-CHARGESHEET **** 68 activists of banned PFI chargesheeted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu New Delhi: The National Investigation agency (NIA) on Friday filed two chargesheets in special courts against 68 activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in two separate cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, an official said. **** BOM19 MH-COURT-LD AMRUTA FADNAVIS-DESIGNER **** Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis was target, court told as it grants police custody of designer accused of offering bribe to his wife Mumbai: The ultimate aim of the conspiracy was to ''fix'' Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, police told a court here on Friday while seeking custody of designer Anishka Jaisinghani, accused of offering bribe to Fadnavis's wife Amruta. **** CAL37 WB-LD MAMATA-AKHILESH **** Akhilesh meets Mamata; TMC, SP decide to work unitedly to fight BJP, keep distance from Cong Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party will work unitedly to fight against the BJP nationally, senior SP leader Kiranmoy Nanda said after a meeting between supremos of the two parties, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday. **** LEGAL LGD18 DL-COURT-LD SISODIA **** Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by five days New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended by five days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. **** LGD28 SC-GODHRA **** Godhra train burning case: SC to hear pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts on March 24 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on March 24 the appeal of the Gujarat government and the bail pleas of several accused who are serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case. **** BUSINESS DEL78 BIZ-RBI-DAS-INFLATION **** RBI Governor Das says worst of inflation is behind us Mumbai: Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said despite the multiple shocks to the global economy from the pandemic, the Ukraine war and synchronised monetary policy tightening across the world, the domestic economy and financial sector are stable and the worst of inflation is behind us. **** FOREIGN FGN61 PAK-IMRAN-2NDLD COURT **** Pakistani court grants Imran Khan protective bail in 8 terrorism cases, one civil case Lahore: In a relief to embattled Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court here granted protective bail to the former prime minister on Friday in eight terrorism cases and a civil case after he appeared before the court, hours after another court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants against him till March 18 in a corruption case. ****

