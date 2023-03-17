Kremlin: ICC arrest warrant for Putin is 'null and void'

The Kremlin said on Friday it did not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the body issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia found the very questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable", and that any decisions of the court were "null and void" with respect to Russia.

Asked if Putin now feared travelling to countries that recognised the ICC, Peskov said: "I have nothing to add on this subject. That's all we want to say."

