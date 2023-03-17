Left Menu

Punjab got over Rs 40,000 cr investments last year: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:25 IST
Punjab Minister for Investment Promotion Anmol Gagan Mann on Friday said the state received investments worth more than Rs 40,000 crore in the last one year.

She was speaking on the occasion of the completion of one year of the AAP government in the state.

She said renowned companies, including Tata Steel, Sonathon Policott Pvt Ltd, Nabha Power Ltd and Max Specialty Films Ltd were making investments in the state.

With investments worth more than Rs 40,000 crore, more than 2.50 lakh employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Punjab.

"Behind this great success is the result of the tireless efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who got this investment by having one-on-one meetings with big industrialists," she said in a statement here.

The minister said more than 2,500 big investors showed interest in investing in Punjab in the Progressive Investment Summit which was held last month.

Now the sectoral investment summit will be held on a quarterly basis, which will give a big boost to the industrial sector of Punjab, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

