UN says doing everything possible to continue Ukraine grain deal

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 02:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 02:01 IST
The United Nations is "doing everything possible" to make sure a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain continues, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Friday, a day before the pact is due to expire.

He also said "meaningful progress" had been made on a separate pledge by the United Nations to help facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports, "but impediments remain, notably with regard to payment systems."

"It is vital for global food security that both of these agreements continue and should be fully implemented," Griffiths said.

