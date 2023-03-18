Left Menu

PhD scholar from Tamil Nadu arrested for raping children, says CBI

The agency conducted searches at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating electronic gadgets, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 15:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested a 35-year-old PhD scholar from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu for allegedly raping children, officials said Saturday. The agency had registered a case against the accused for allegedly creating and circulating child sexual abuse material in electronic form, they said The CBI had found child sexual abuse images and videos from the Interpol database. Its further analysis using digital forensic tools gave the location of the incident to the Thanjavur district. The agency conducted searches at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating electronic gadgets, officials said.

It was alleged that the accused was sexually abusing a child for the last four years whose nude videos and photographs were uploaded on his Google account. It was further alleged that the accused forced two minors (a male and a female) to perform sexual acts on them as well as on other minors, including a girl, the officials said.

The accused then clicked the photographs and videos and forced them to bring more girls else he would publish this material on the Internet, the officials alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

