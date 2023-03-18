Left Menu

Ethiopia's Tigray region appoints new interim leader - Tigrai TV

Salaries for civil servants and medical personnel have not been paid, and aid agencies lack a clear interlocutor, they said. Getachew's nomination came days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ethiopia and praised authorities there for progress on implementing the peace pact while cautioning that more work needed to be done.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 16:09 IST
Ethiopia's Tigray region appoints new interim leader - Tigrai TV
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

The dominant party in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region has nominated its spokesman Getachew Reda to be president of a regional interim administration called for in a peace deal that ended a two-year war in the region, party-run media reported on Saturday.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fought Ethiopian forces and their allies in a war that killed tens of thousands of people. A truce was reached last November after federal forces recorded a series of battlefield victories. If Getachew's nomination, which was reported by the TPLF-controlled Tigrai TV, is approved by the federal government, he would replace TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael, who has led Tigray since 2018.

It is not clear when the federal government might weigh in on Getachew's nomination or when the interim administration will be set up. Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lack of an interim government has been hampering the humanitarian response across Tigray, where millions are in dire need of assistance, according to aid workers. Salaries for civil servants and medical personnel have not been paid, and aid agencies lack a clear interlocutor, they said.

Getachew's nomination came days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ethiopia and praised authorities there for progress on implementing the peace pact while cautioning that more work needed to be done. During that visit, Blinken discussed with Getachew and Ethiopian officials the importance of setting up the interim administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023