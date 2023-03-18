Left Menu

Union minister Darshana Jardosh visits weavers service centre in Jaipur

Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh on Saturday suggested linking various handloom products to the market.The minister conducted a visit to the Weavers Service Centre here and interacted with handloom weavers and handicraft artisans.She appreciated the initiative taken by WSC Jaipur in the field of handloom and the contribution of handloom weavers and handicraft artisans.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 19:39 IST
The minister conducted a visit to the Weavers Service Centre here and interacted with handloom weavers and handicraft artisans. Image Credit: Twitter(@DarshanaJardosh)
  • Country:
  • India

The minister conducted a visit to the Weavers Service Centre here and interacted with handloom weavers and handicraft artisans.

The minister conducted a visit to the Weavers Service Centre here and interacted with handloom weavers and handicraft artisans.

She appreciated the initiative taken by WSC Jaipur in the field of handloom and the contribution of handloom weavers and handicraft artisans. Apart from this, the minister appreciated the work of trainees and weavers done in the design resource centre and suggested linking various handloom products to the market, a release said. The minister on this occasion distributed Artisan cards and National Merit Certificates to the handicraft artisans. Artisans and weavers shared their problems and the union minister assured their redressal.

She was apprised of the activities of the Weavers Service Center, Jaipur. The officers briefed the minister about the efforts being made for creating awareness about handloom among common people and youth.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and the mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Somya Gurjar were also present during the visit of the minister.

