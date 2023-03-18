Man killed as car overturns after accident in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was killed and his friend injured after their car overturned following a collision with a divider in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday. Officers at Raj Park police station received information about the accident near S-Block Chowk in Mangolpuri on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said. When a team reached the spot, they found the Maruti Suzuki Baleno overturned and the injured duo already taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said. Investigations revealed that Sultanpuri resident Abhishek was declared brought dead to the hospital while his friend Ritik (25) was passed unfit to provide a statement, he said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Raj Park police station on Saturday and the car impounded, the police said. The victim's post-mortem was conducted on Saturday. Preliminary investigations revealed that Ritik was driving the car and a probe is underway to ascertain the facts, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)