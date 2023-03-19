Left Menu

Uber cab featured in video showing man-woman row traced in Gurugram: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has traced the cab which featured in a video that turned up on social media showing a man beating a woman and forcing her to get inside a car, a senior officer said on Sunday.The incident took place Saturday around 9.45 pm near Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 12:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The incident took place Saturday around 9.45 pm near Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi, he said. The video that turned up on social media and was shared widely showed a man beating a woman and forcing her to get inside the car.

The car which has Haryana registration number is from Gurgaon's Ratan Vihar area where a team of police personnel were also sent in connection with the incident, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the car and its driver have been traced. The car was booked through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri by two men and a woman. The three had an altercation en route, police said.

''The video shows the boy forcibly pushing the girl inside the car. It is after the girl wanted to move out after an altercation. Further investigation is in progress,'' the officer said. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the video and assured strict action. ''I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police. The commission will ensure strict action against these people,'' Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

