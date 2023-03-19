4 members of outfit headed by Amritpal Singh flown to Dibrugarh after arrest in Punjab

Four members of an outfit headed by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who were arrested in Punjab, have been brought to Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday, police said. They were flown in a special flight, they said. ''The four are currently kept in Dibrugarh central jail,'' a police officer said, without elaborating further.

The Dibrugarh Police is likely to address the media later in the day. The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Singh, a radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit headed by him, officials said.

