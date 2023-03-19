Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 2.2 crore seized in Aizawl

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-03-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 13:55 IST
Heroin worth Rs 2.2 crore seized in Aizawl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A person was arrested with heroin worth Rs 2.2 crore in Aizawl, an Assam Rifles official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles and state Excise and Narcotics Department seized 443 gram of heroin hidden in 35 soap cases on Saturday, she said.

The person arrested is a resident of Aizawl, she added.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

