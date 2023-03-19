Heroin worth Rs 2.2 crore seized in Aizawl

A person was arrested with heroin worth Rs 2.2 crore in Aizawl, an Assam Rifles official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles and state Excise and Narcotics Department seized 443 gram of heroin hidden in 35 soap cases on Saturday, she said.

The person arrested is a resident of Aizawl, she added.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, the official said.

