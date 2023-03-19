Heroin worth Rs 2.2 crore seized in Aizawl
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-03-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A person was arrested with heroin worth Rs 2.2 crore in Aizawl, an Assam Rifles official said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles and state Excise and Narcotics Department seized 443 gram of heroin hidden in 35 soap cases on Saturday, she said.
The person arrested is a resident of Aizawl, she added.
A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Excise
- Narcotics Department
- Aizawl
- Rs 2.2
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Sisodia before court
Excise scam case: CBI seeks further 3 days custody of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Excise scam case: Delhi Court issues notice to CBI on Manish Sisodia's bail plea, posts application for hearing on March 10.
CBI produces Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court in excise scam case.
Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia's CBI custody by two days till Monday.