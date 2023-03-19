Left Menu

Hapur SP gets extortion call, death threat

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 19-03-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 19:37 IST
Hapur SP gets extortion call, death threat
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a history-sheeter here for allegedly trying to extort Hapur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma and threatening to kill him, a police official said here on Sunday.

The accused who placed the extortion call has been identified as Rohit Saxena, a resident of Bareilly district, police said.

Additional SP Mukesh Chandra Mishra said Saxena had made a number of calls on the official phone numbers of the SP, and had hurled casteist abuses at the SP as he tried to extort him and also threatened to kill him.

He also threatened to defame the SP's family on Facebook if he failed to pay extortion.

Based on the threats, a case has been registered against Saxena.

The police said eight cases relating to extortion, issuing threats, rape and under the IT Act are registered against the history-sheeter in Rampur, Bareilly, Moradabad and in Uttarakhand.

Police said Saxena seems to be indulging in the criminal act as Verma had initiated action against him when he was the SP of Bareilly.

Police teams have been formed and the accused will soon be arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023